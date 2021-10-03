Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 225.2% in September

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 64.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

HIO stock remained flat at $$5.19 during trading on Friday. 117,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,831. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

