West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.40.

Shares of WFG opened at C$107.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8900009 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.70%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

