Wells Fargo & Company Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $22.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.