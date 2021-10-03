Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.516 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

