Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEICY stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

