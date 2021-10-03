Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEICY stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.
About Weichai Power
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
