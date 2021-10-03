Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €96.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

FRA KGX opened at €78.98 ($92.92) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €87.62 and its 200-day moving average is €86.55.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

