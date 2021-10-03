Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $522,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,026,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.77 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.