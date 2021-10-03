Wade G W & Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

EFG stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

