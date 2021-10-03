Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,155 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

