VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $59,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $151.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

