Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.