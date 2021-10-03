Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report sales of $97.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $113.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $62.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $388.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $446.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.09 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 877,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

