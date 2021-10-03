Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.02 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

