VIMworld (VEED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,413.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $85,413.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

