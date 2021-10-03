Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLGEA. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $483,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.15 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

