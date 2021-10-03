VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $58.51. 10,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $66.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

