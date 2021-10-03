VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

VICI opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 259,220 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

