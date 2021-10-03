VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys A$159,409.10 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 77,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,409.10 ($113,863.64).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Asian Investments alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,461 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,514.48 ($23,224.63).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 19,327 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,490.07 ($28,921.48).

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano bought 139,153 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$295,421.82 ($211,015.59).

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Luciano bought 17,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,505.00 ($27,503.57).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,580.00 ($32,557.14).

On Friday, July 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$45,660.00 ($32,614.29).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Luciano acquired 78,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$177,840.00 ($127,028.57).

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Luciano acquired 70,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$163,450.00 ($116,750.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$70,770.00 ($50,550.00).

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$71,970.00 ($51,407.14).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 29th.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.