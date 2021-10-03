Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

