Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
Verus International Company Profile
