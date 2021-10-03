Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.99 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.