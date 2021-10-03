Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

