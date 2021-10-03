Velas Market Capitalization Tops $317.66 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $317.66 million and $5.67 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001344 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001171 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

