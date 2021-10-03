Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Veeva Systems worth $188,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,132,000 after buying an additional 280,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

