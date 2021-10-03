Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 332.9% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $933,060.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.89. Vantage Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The offshore driller reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 295.75% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%.

Vantage Drilling Co engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

