Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

