Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4,573.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.03 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.