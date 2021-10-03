Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62.

