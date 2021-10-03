VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,113 shares.The stock last traded at $51.18 and had previously closed at $51.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

