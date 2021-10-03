Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.26

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.26 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.77). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77), with a volume of 42,096 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

