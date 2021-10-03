Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50,129.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $50,129.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 15,183.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

