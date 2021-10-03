V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of V.F. worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

