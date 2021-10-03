Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £7,182.50 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,383.98).

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.84. The firm has a market cap of £474.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

