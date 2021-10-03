Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

UPST stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $346.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.