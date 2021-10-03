Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UIS opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

