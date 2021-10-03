Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

