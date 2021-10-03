U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Ros Kerslake OBE Acquires 1,713 Shares

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Ros Kerslake OBE acquired 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.13) on Friday. U and I Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The firm has a market cap of £108.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.