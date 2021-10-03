Tutti Frutti Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $86,145.74 and $10,134.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.53 or 0.45342654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

