TurtleCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,257.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $200,257.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,038,060,229 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

