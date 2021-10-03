Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

