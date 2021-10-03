Trustmark Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TRMK stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 9.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trustmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 36.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 133,856 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

