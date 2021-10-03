Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

BVH opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.