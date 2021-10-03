Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a PE ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

