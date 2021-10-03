TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 5.1%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.58. 12,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,067,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.