TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 72.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $56,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.