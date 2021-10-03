Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $43.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

TCOM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 3,556,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 123,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

