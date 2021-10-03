Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.21

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.21 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.27). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 213,896 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.25. The company has a market capitalization of £203.58 million and a P/E ratio of 29.39.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

