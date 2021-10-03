Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trex were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.