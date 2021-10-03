TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

