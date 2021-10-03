Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Update

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 67,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,723. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

