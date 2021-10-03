Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.45

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and traded as low as $18.45. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

